CHS wrestlers head to state meet Thursday

The Coffee County wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament will head to to the Williamson County Expo Center Thursday to compete.
For anyone wishing to attend, tickets are available for $12 at gofan.co or for $15 at the door.
Red Raider Jacob Barlow, who won the section 152 pound division, will take on Ceron Campbell of Centennial in the opening round. Meanwhile, Nazario Flores will wrestle Zander Ward in the opening round of 170-pound class. Blayne Myers will hit the mat with Ryan Small of Summitt in the 285-pound class.
Lady Raider Lyra Leftwich will take on Madelin Allen of Clarksville in the girls 145 pound first round.
Details and results will be posted at thunder1320.com.