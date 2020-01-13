CHS Wrestlers Fall in Home Meet to Stewarts Creek on Monday

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team welcomed Stewarts Creek to their home dojo on Monday night for a dual meet with the Red Hawks. Coffee County struggled against the more experienced Red Hawks as they fell 57 to 21.
Coffee County got 3 pinfall wins and a decision win on the evening. Russell Ralph(fighting at 182 pounds) captured an 11 to 7 decision win. Grabbing pinfall wins were Chris Speegle(220), Cardin Stump(285) and Jeremiah Wardell(106). Stump captured his pin in 28 seconds while Wardell grabbed his pin in 43 seconds.
The Raider grapplers will be back at home on Thursday as they welcome Riverdale and St. Andrews-Sewanee to the Coffee County Raider Academy for a tri-match. First match is set for 6 PM.