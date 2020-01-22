CHS Wrestlers Drop Match at Warren County on Tuesday

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team traveled to McMinnville to tangle with the Pioneers on Tuesday. The varsity squad came up short 51 to 27. The Lady Raiders were able to compete in 1 match in which they won.
The Red Raiders got a pair of forfeit wins as Gabe Westbrook(126 pounds) and Dalton Long(120) did not face an opponent in their weight class. Cardin Stump(285) and Gavin Prater(145)got pinfall wins. Chris Speegle(220) got a win via a 2 to 0 decision. Alanna Coker(112) won the only girls’ match of the night as she won via a pinfall.
The Raiders are on the road on Thursday as they travel to Tullahoma. Weigh in is set for 5 PM with wrestling to begin at 6.