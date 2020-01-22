Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

CHS Wrestlers Drop Match at Warren County on Tuesday

Gavin Prater of CHS wrestling

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team traveled to McMinnville to tangle with the Pioneers on Tuesday.  The varsity squad came up short 51 to 27.  The Lady Raiders were able to compete in 1 match in which they won. 

The Red Raiders got a pair of forfeit wins as Gabe Westbrook(126 pounds) and Dalton Long(120) did not face an opponent in their weight class.   Cardin Stump(285) and Gavin Prater(145)got pinfall wins.  Chris Speegle(220) got a win via a 2 to 0 decision.  Alanna Coker(112) won the only girls’ match of the night as she won via a pinfall. 

The Raiders are on the road on Thursday as they travel to Tullahoma.  Weigh in is set for 5 PM with wrestling to begin at 6.