CHS Wrestlers Drop Duals at Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team traveled to Tullahoma for a tri-match with the Wildcats and Sequatchie County. The Red Raider squad dropped both of those matches on the night. The Lady Raider wrestlers won their match with Sequatchie County.
Against Tullahoma, Coffee County got a forfeit win by Jeremiah Wardell(106) and a pinfall win from Chris Speegle(220). Wardell and Speegle duplicated those results against Sequatchie County as well. Cardin Stump(285) and Gabe Westbrook(126) also added forfeit wins for Coffee County. For the girls, Alanna Coker won a 3 to 0 decision win while Lyra Leftwich captured a pinfall win.
The Raider wrestlers travel to Murfreesboro on Tuesday for a tri-match at Rockvale. First match gets underway at 6 PM.