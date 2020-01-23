Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

CHS Wrestlers Drop Duals at Tullahoma

Jeremiah Wardell of CHS wrestling

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team traveled to Tullahoma for a tri-match with the Wildcats and Sequatchie County.  The Red Raider squad dropped both of those matches on the night.  The Lady Raider wrestlers won their match with Sequatchie County. 

Against Tullahoma, Coffee County got a forfeit win by Jeremiah Wardell(106) and a pinfall win from Chris Speegle(220).  Wardell and Speegle duplicated those results against Sequatchie County as well.  Cardin Stump(285) and Gabe Westbrook(126) also added forfeit wins for Coffee County.  For the girls, Alanna Coker won a 3 to 0 decision win while Lyra Leftwich captured a pinfall win. 

The Raider wrestlers travel to Murfreesboro on Tuesday for a tri-match at Rockvale.  First match gets underway at 6 PM. 