CHS wrestlers crown champions at Coyote Classic

One champion and a handful of top 5 finishers – that is what Coffee County Central’s wrestling team walked away with after the Coyote Classic Tournament over the weekend.
Taking first place was Blayne Myers, wrestling at 285 pounds. Gavin Prater took second at 160, Jacob Barlow 4th at 170 pounds, Nazario Flores placed 3rd in junior varsity 170 and Chris Hollis placed 4th in JV 182 pounds.
SEE FULL RESULTS BELOW:
126: Gabriel Westbrook (Coffee County) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Cofy Walls (Caldwell County) over Gabriel Westbrook (Coffee County) (Fall 2:30) Cons. Round 1 – Gabriel Westbrook (Coffee County) received a bye Cons. Round 2 – Kamryn White (Kenwood) over Gabriel Westbrook (Coffee County) (Fall 2:15)
132: Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) over Holden Schneider (Hopkinsville) (Fall 3:15) Quarterfinals – Dylan Linnemeier (Fort Campbell) over Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) (Fall 3:28) Cons. Round 2 – Cameron Cain (Beech Senior) over Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) (Fall 3:38)
138: Jamie Norris (Coffee County) – DNP
Champ. Round 1 – Addison Hassler (Greenbrier) over Jamie Norris (Coffee County) (Fall 1:34) Cons. Round 1 – Jamie Norris (Coffee County) received a bye Cons. Round 2 – Nathan Alcoch (Centennial) over Jamie Norris (Coffee County) (Fall 4:30)
152: Joshua Bowland (Coffee County) – 16th Cons. Round 1 – Tyler McDaniel (Beech Senior) over Joshua Bowland (Coffee County) (Fall 1:58) Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Newsom (Caldwell County) over Joshua Bowland (Coffee County) (Fall 1:34) Round 2 – Joshua Bowland (Coffee County) received a bye Round 3 – Sergio Zuno (Kenwood) over Joshua Bowland (Coffee County) (Dec 9-2)
160: Gavin Prater (Coffee County) – 2nd
Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Prater (Coffee County) over riley hager (Rossview) (Fall 3:04) Quarterfinals – Gavin Prater (Coffee County) over william clingan (Centennial) (Fall 4:00) Semifinals – Gavin Prater (Coffee County) over Tayerion Cofer (Columbia Central) (SV-1 8-3) 1st Place Match – Matthew Schutt (Hillsboro) over Gavin Prater (Coffee County) (Dec 3-2)
170: Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) – 4th
Quarterfinals – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) over Daniel Hammond (Beech Senior) (MD 10-2) Semifinals – Dylan Walls (Caldwell County) over Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) (Dec 7-4) Round 1 – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) over cole trout (Northwest) (Fall 2:00) Round 3 – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) over Jayden Webb (Northeast) (For.) 3rd Place Match – cameron lewis (Rossview) over Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) (For.)
182: Devin Judge (Coffee County) – DNP
Champ. Round 1 – Devin Judge (Coffee County) over Derek Garis (Northwest) (Fall 3:06) Quarterfinals – Devin Judge (Coffee County) over Lavonte Addison (Columbia Central) (Fall 1:12) Semifinals – Marquill Green (John Overton) over Devin Judge (Coffee County) (Fall 2:56) Cons. Semis – dorian higgins (Rossview) over Devin Judge (Coffee County) (For.)
195: Ian Walker (Coffee County) – DNP
Champ. Round 1 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) over Carlos Jones (Hunters Lane) (Dec 7-2) Quarterfinals – Frederick Ellis (Kenwood) over Ian Walker (Coffee County) (SV-1 11-9) Cons. Round 2 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) over johnathon maldanado (West Creek) (Fall 2:52) Cons. Round 3 – Olin Numan (John Overton) over Ian Walker (Coffee County) (Fall 1:50)
285: Blayne Myers (Coffee County) – 1st
Champ. Round 1 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) over Abdrahman Ali (John Overton) (Fall 0:46) Quarterfinals – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) over Jahyeah Bingham (Hunters Lane) (Fall 4:46) Semifinals – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) over Cooper Collins (Nashville Christian School) (Dec 9-7) 1st Place Match – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) over joshua phillips (Rossview) (Fall 5:16)
JV 170B: Nazario Flores (Coffee County) – 3rd Quarterfinals – Nazario Flores (Coffee County) over Mason Calhoun (Northeast) (Fall 2:20) Semifinals – Matthew Garcia (Centennial) over Nazario Flores (Coffee County) (MD 10-0) Cons. Semis – Nazario Flores (Coffee County) over Christopher Melzoni (Nolensville) (Dec 9-7) 3rd Place Match – Nazario Flores (Coffee County) over Mason Calhoun (Northeast) (Fall 1:07)
JV 182A: Chris Hollis (Coffee County) – 4th Quarterfinals – Chris Hollis (Coffee County) over Immanuel Gilmore (Montgomery Central) (Fall 1:51) Semifinals – Jon Campbell Hollaway (Franklin Road Academy) over Chris Hollis (Coffee County) (Fall 1:33) Cons. Semis – Chris Hollis (Coffee County) over Arash Memari (Ravenwood) (Dec 7-2) 3rd Place Match – dEVIN Curll (Centennial) over Chris Hollis (Coffee County) (Fall 0:41)