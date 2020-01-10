CHS Wrestlers Compete at Blackman on Thursday

The Coffee County Red Raider and Lady Raider wrestling teams traveled to Murfreesboro on Thursday night for a pair of matches with Blackman. The Lady Raiders tied with the Lady Blaze 12 to 12. The Red Raiders fell to the state’s 7th ranked Blaze squad 63 to 18.
The Red Raiders got forfeit wins from Gabriel Westbrook(at 120 pounds), Devin Judge(160) and Cardin Stump(285). Gavin Prater(145) was edged 8 to 6 in a decision loss. The Lady Raiders got pinfall wins from Mary Anne Walker(140) and Alanna Coker(112).
The Raiders and Lady Raiders return home on Monday as they play host to Stewarts Creek. Action will get underway at 6 PM at the Coffee County Raider Academy.