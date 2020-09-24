CHS volleyball throttles Warren County for season sweep

Coffee County Central High School’s Lady Raider volleyball team put a beating on Warren County Thursday, winning 25-12, 25-15 and 25-13 for a 3-0 sweep in McMinnville.
Lauren Brandt served five aces and piled up 20 assists for the Lady Raiders. Lexi Bryan was the beneficiary of most of those assists, picking up 9 kills. Kiya Ferrell added seven kills and Keri Munn 6. Brandt also added six kills.
Maddie Husted led CHS in digs with 7. She also had three kills and an ace.
The win improves the CHS volleyball team to 17-3 on the season. Coffee County’s only three losses came in a weekend tournament.