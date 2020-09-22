CHS volleyball team finishes with unbeaten district record

The Central High School Lady Raider volleyball team completed their regular season district schedule with a perfect record, dropping Franklin County 3-0 in a best-of-five match Tuesday night in Manchester (a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series).
CHS dropped Franklin County 25-22, 25-6 and 25-16.
The Lady Raiders return to action in a non-district tilt Wednesday when they host Tullahoma at 6 p.m. before traveling to Warren County at 6 p.m. Thursday. The final home match of the regular season will be Sept. 28 against Eagleville.