CHS Volleyball Team Cancels April Fishing Tournament

The 3rd Annual Coffee County CHS Lady Raider Volleyball Fishing Tournament has been cancelled. In an announcement made on Saturday, head coach Andrew Taylor made the cancellation official.
The tournament, which is run in cooperation with the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, was to be held on April 18th on Normandy Lake. Coffee County head volleyball coach Andrew Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the tournament and the off season workout program. The Coffee Coaches Show is held live each Saturday morning from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln on 10 AM. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.