CHS volleyball stays perfect, sweeps Lincoln County

Coffee County Central High School volleyball remained perfect on the season, picking up a 3-0 sweep over visiting Lincoln County Thursday afternoon.
The win keeps CHS perfect with a 4-0 record. And, so far, the Lady Raiders haven’t even lost a single set. They have dropped everyone by clean sweeps.
CHS beat Lincoln County 25-21, 25-21 and 25-23.
Lauren Brandt finished with an impressive 20 assists on the afternoon. Brandt also served up an ace and had five kills. Brandt’s fancy sets allowed Lexi Bryan to finish with 9 kills, Keri Munn to add 8 and Kiya Ferrell 7.
The Lady Raiders will return to action Wednesday, Sept. 2, when they travel to Tullahoma for a 6 p.m. first serve.