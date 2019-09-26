CHS Volleyball Grabs Pair of Wins at Warren County

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team traveled to McMinnville on Thursday for a 3 way matchup at Warren County High School. The Lady Raiders got a pair of wins over the Host Lady Pioneers of Warren County and the Lady Lions of Covenant Academy. Coffee County beat Warren County in 3 sets and swept Covenant Academy in 2 sets.
Coffee County will host their final home match of the year on Monday when they have a rematch with Warren County. They will also recognize the seniors before the match for Senior Night. Opening serve is set for 6 PM.