CHS track shows out in first meet

Coffee County Central High School’s track team had several competitors to finish in the top 5 and top 10 in their respective events Saturday at a 13-team track and field meet at Stewarts Creek.
As a team, Coffee County Lady Raiders took 8th out of 13 teams.
The Raider boys took 4th out of 12.
Below are those who placed in the top 10 of their respective events:
Landon Kenney, 8th in men’s 800 meter: 2:18.67
Jacob Rutledge, 3rd in men’s 1600 meter: 4:36.41
Jacob Rutledge, 2nd in men’s 3200 meter: 9:55.75
Garrett Masters, 10th in men’s 3200 meter: 11:39.61
Ethan Welch, 7th in men’s 110 hurdles: 18.30
Travis Martin: 2nd in men’s high jump: 5-08
Ethan Welch: 5th in men’s high jump: 5-06
Kelby Walker, 10th in men’s triple jump: 34-02
Ethan Welch, 1st in men’s pole vault: 11-00
Travis Martin, 3rd in men’s pole vault: 9-06
Ethan Welch, 4th in men’s discus: 114-11
Ashton Ferrell, 9th in men’s discus: 87-11
Ashton Ferrell, 6th in men’s shotput: 34-00
Elijah Clemmons, 10th in men’s shotput: 31-10
GIRLS
Madison Rooker, 6th in women’s 400 meter: 1:07.90
Elli Chumley, 8th in women’s 800 meter: 2:50.77
Patricia Barrera, 7th in women’s 1600 meter: 5:57.24
Patricia Barrera, 5th in women’s 3200 meter: 13:22.78
Madison Rooker, 6th in women’s 100 hurdles: 17.92
Jalyn Case, 8th in women’s 100 hurdles: 19.10
Macy Tabor, 4th in women’s high jump: 4-08
Elizabeth Brown, 6th in women’s high jump: 4-04
Jalyn Case, 7th in women’s high jump: 4-04
Kenzie Givens, 8th in women’s high jump: 4-02
Jalyn Case, 8th in women’s long jump: 13-10.50
Madison Rooker, 10th in women’s long jump: 13-07
Claire Bryant, 6th in women’s triple jump: 29-08.50
Madison Rooker, 2nd in women’s pole vault: 7-00
Elli Chumley, 8th in women’s discus: 66-00
Holli Hancock, 9th in women’s discus: 63-07
Holli Hancock, 4th in women’s shotput: 27-02
Elli Chumley, 5th in women’s shotput: 26-06
Nikki Graham, 10th in women’s shotput: 22-08