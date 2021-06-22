CHS Tennis team to host tennis tournament fundraiser in July

Dust off your old tennis racket and get your teams ready for a tennis tournament – set to take place July 15-17 in Manchester. The tournament is being hosted by the Coffee County Central High School tennis team.

This will be a single elimination tournament with multiple division to enter – including singles, doubles, mixed doubles and youth. You are welcome to signup for multiple division to compete.

Deadline to register is July 9 and fee is $15 per division. Checks can be made payable to “CCHS Tennis” and mailed to:

Josh Inzer

100 Red Raider Dr.

Manchester TN, 37355.

Registration can be completed online by clicking here.