CHS Tennis team to host tennis tournament fundraiser in July

Dust off your old tennis racket and get your teams ready for a tennis tournament – set to take place July 15-17 in Manchester. The tournament is being hosted by the Coffee County Central High School tennis team.
This will be a single elimination tournament with multiple division to enter – including singles, doubles, mixed doubles and youth. You are welcome to signup for multiple division to compete.
Deadline to register is July 9 and fee is $15 per division. Checks can be made payable to “CCHS Tennis” and mailed to:
Josh Inzer
100 Red Raider Dr.
Manchester TN, 37355.