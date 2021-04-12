CHS tennis swept on Monday

For the first time this season, the CHS tennis teams were on the wrong end of a decision. The Raider boys fell 2-5 and the Lady Raiders 3-4 against Lincoln County Monday, April 12.
For the Raider boys, Jaden Talley won his singles contest 8-0. Krish Patel also won 8-4. Xander Blomquist, Landen Booth, Johnathan Welch and Jonathan Nelson all dropped singles matches.
Meanwhile, Rylea McNamara, Wren Lawson and Emma Fulks all won singles matches for CHS. Lauren Perry and Macie Lawrence each dropped decisions.