CHS Tennis sweeps Shelbyville Monday

After four consecutive rainouts and postponements to start the season, the Coffee County Central High School tennis team finally made it on the court Monday afternoon in Shelbyville – and it went well.
Very well.
Coffee County swept the Eagles, with the boys team winning 7-0 and the Lady Raiders 4-3.
Singles (Coffee Co. player listed first)
Jaden Talley def. Jordan Blevin: 8-6
Johnathan Welch def Ronnie Hernandez: 8-2
Jonathan Nelson def. Jackson: 8-0
Landen Booth def. Wilson: 8-0
Krish Patel def. Flores: 8-0
Tyler Rigney wins 6-4
Lauren Perry falls to Ainsley Noel 8-2
Rylea McNamara def. Emma Habel – 8-1
Wren Lawson def. Vivian Fernandez 8-2
Emma Fulks def. Rachel Phillips 8-6
Macie Lawrence falls to Caitlyn Burdick 9-8
Kylie Millaway falls 6-4
Doubles
Talley & Nelson def. Blevins & Hernandez 8-5
Welch and Booth defeat Addison and Rason 8-0
Perry and McNamara def. Habel and Fernandez 8-1
Lawson and Lawrence fall to Noel and Burdick 8-2