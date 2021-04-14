CHS tennis picks up clean sweep Tuesday

Central High School’s boys and girls tennis teams easily took care of business Tuesday afternoon against visiting Columbia.
Lauren Perry won 8-1, Rylea McNamara 8-0, Wren Lawson 8-1, Emma Fulks 8-0, Macie Lawrence 8-2, Katie Lawrence 8-1 and Raelin Tucker 6-0.
In doubles play, CHS pairs of Perry/McNamara and Lawson/Lawrence both won easily – 8-1 and 8-2, respectively.
The Raider boys also made easy work – with every singles player winning 8-0: Jaden Talley, Jonathan Nelson, Johnathan Welch, Landen Booth and Krish Patel.
Doubles group of Talley/Nelson and Welch Booth each picked up wins