CHS tennis picks up clean sweep Tuesday

Red Raider Jaden Talley. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Central High School’s boys and girls tennis teams easily took care of business Tuesday afternoon against visiting Columbia.

Lauren Perry won 8-1, Rylea McNamara 8-0, Wren Lawson 8-1, Emma Fulks 8-0, Macie Lawrence 8-2, Katie Lawrence 8-1 and Raelin Tucker 6-0.

In doubles play, CHS pairs of Perry/McNamara and Lawson/Lawrence both won easily – 8-1 and 8-2, respectively.

The Raider boys also made easy work – with every singles player winning 8-0: Jaden Talley, Jonathan Nelson, Johnathan Welch, Landen Booth and Krish Patel.

Doubles group of Talley/Nelson and Welch Booth each picked up wins