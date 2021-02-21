CHS softball to host intra squad to benefit Dream for Weave Foundation

Coffee County Central High School’s Lady Raider softball team will host an intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, Feb. 27, with all proceeds from the day going to benefit the “Dream for Weave Foundation.”
With the opening day of the season just around the corner, the Lady Raiders are hard at work preparing for the 2021 softball season.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, the ladies will get together for an intra-squad scrimmage and the general public is encouraged and welcome to attend (attendance capacity is 125). First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. There will be a gate charge and concessions, with all proceeds being donated to the Dream for Weave Foundation. The foundation is in honor of the late Dennis Weaver, a former CHS softball coach, public address announcer and radio voice of Coffee County sports. Weaver passed away in July of 2020.
Also, during the game there will be “Dream for Weave” merchandise available for purchase using cash or check, made payable to “Dream for Weave Foundation.” Short sleeve t-shirts will be $15, long sleeve t-shirts $20 and caps will be available for $25.
“We are very thankful that the softball program and head coach Brandon McWhorter brought this idea to us,” said foundation president Rob Clutter. “The softball program meant the world to Dennis Weaver and we are proud to be a part of this great day for CHS softball and the Weave Foundation.”
The foundation was formed with the intention to carry on Weaver’s sports legacy. The foundation has a primary goal of helping to purchase sports equipment and provide sports registration fees for children in need in Coffee County.
The intra-squad will be held at Terry Floyd Field, located behind Coffee County Central High School at 100 Red Raider Drive.
The Lady Raiders open their season March 15 when they travel to Warren County for a 7 p.m. first pitch. You can listen to Lady Raider softball all season long on Thunder Radio.