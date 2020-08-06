CHS soccer team finalizes 2020 schedule

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider soccer team has finalized its 2020 schedule after some adjustments due to COVID-19.

The Lady Raiders will open up the season Aug. 18 and immediately get into District 8-AAA play, traveling to Lincoln County. CHS will be on the road for their first three games before returning home on Sept. 1 to host Tullahoma in the annual Coffee Cup rivalry. CHS will also not be playing any regular season JV games.

TuesAug18Lincoln County**Away6:30
ThursAug20RockvaleAway6:00 
ThursAug27 Shelbyville**Away6:00 
TuesSept1 Tullahoma (Coffee Cup)Home6:00 
 
ThursSept3 Columbia**Away6:00 
TuesSept8 SiegelHome6:00 
 
ThursSept10 Warren CountyAway7:00 
TuesSept15 Columbia**Home6:00 
 
ThursSept17 Franklin County**Away7:00 
ThursSept24 Franklin County**Home7:00 
 
TuesSept29 Shelbyville**Home6:00 
  
ThursOct1 Lincoln County**HomeSenior Night 
V only – 7:00 
        
    ** District Games   
POST SEASON
SatOct10 District Tournament Play-in Game (4th place vs 5th place)TBDV only 
TuesOct13 District SemifinalsTBDV only 
ThursOct15 District FinalsTBDV only 
TuesOct20 Region SemifinalsTBDV only 
ThursOct22 Region FinalsTBDV only 