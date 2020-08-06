CHS soccer team finalizes 2020 schedule

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider soccer team has finalized its 2020 schedule after some adjustments due to COVID-19.
The Lady Raiders will open up the season Aug. 18 and immediately get into District 8-AAA play, traveling to Lincoln County. CHS will be on the road for their first three games before returning home on Sept. 1 to host Tullahoma in the annual Coffee Cup rivalry. CHS will also not be playing any regular season JV games.
|Tues
|Aug
|18
|Lincoln County**
|Away
|6:30
|Thurs
|Aug
|20
|Rockvale
|Away
|6:00
|Thurs
|Aug
|27
|Shelbyville**
|Away
|6:00
|Tues
|Sept
|1
|Tullahoma (Coffee Cup)
|Home
|6:00
|Thurs
|Sept
|3
|Columbia**
|Away
|6:00
|Tues
|Sept
|8
|Siegel
|Home
|6:00
|Thurs
|Sept
|10
|Warren County
|Away
|7:00
|Tues
|Sept
|15
|Columbia**
|Home
|6:00
|Thurs
|Sept
|17
|Franklin County**
|Away
|7:00
|Thurs
|Sept
|24
|Franklin County**
|Home
|7:00
|Tues
|Sept
|29
|Shelbyville**
|Home
|6:00
|Thurs
|Oct
|1
|Lincoln County**
|Home
|Senior Night
|V only – 7:00
|** District Games
|POST SEASON
|Sat
|Oct
|10
|District Tournament Play-in Game (4th place vs 5th place)
|TBD
|V only
|Tues
|Oct
|13
|District Semifinals
|TBD
|V only
|Thurs
|Oct
|15
|District Finals
|TBD
|V only
|Tues
|Oct
|20
|Region Semifinals
|TBD
|V only
|Thurs
|Oct
|22
|Region Finals
|TBD
|V only