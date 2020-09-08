CHS soccer falls 5-4 in tough match with Siegel

Coffee County’s Lady Raider soccer team was going goal-for-goal with visiting Siegel Tuesday night, but Siegel had too much firepower and ended up leaving Manchester with a 5-4 non-district win over the Lady Raiders.
Both teams went back-and-forth early. Katie Cotton scored two quick goals within the first 20 minutes, the first on an assist by Anna Amado and the second unassisted. But Siegel tied the score at 1-1 and then at 2-2. CHS freshman Jorja Waggoner scored in the 30th minute on an assist by Cotton before Siegel knotted the game at 3-3. The Stars took a 4-3 lead into halftime on an own goal.
The stars then pushed the lead to 5-3 in the 65th minute before Waggoner scored her second goal of the night – again on an assist by Cotton to pull CHS to within one with 10 minute to play. But the Lady Raiders ran out of time before they could complete the comeback.
Siegel bombarded CHS goalie Lucy Riddle all night, firing off 23 shots and 13 shots on goal compared to Coffee County’s five shots on goal.
The Lady Raiders (3-3 overall) travel to Warren County for a 7 p.m. start Thursday, Sept. 10.