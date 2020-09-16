CHS soccer blows past Columbia 6-0

Jorja Waggoner and Maddy Jones each scored a pair of goals for the CHS Lady Raiders in a dominating 6-0 win over Columbia for a district win Tuesday night in Manchester.
Waggoner scored first – putting CHS on top 1-0 in the 25th minute on an assist by Ellie Fann.
But it was the second half when the Lady Raiders exploded offensively.
Anna Amado found the back of the net just five minutes into the second half on an assist by Waggoner. Then it was Waggoner nine minutes later on an assist from Clarissa Barrera to put CHS up 3-0.
Kattie Cotton scored in the 71st minute on another assist by Wagggoner. Then Maddy Jones closed things out with a penalty kick and a goal in the final minutes on an assist by Kelsey Brantley.
Columbia was able to get off eight shots on goal on the night. Lady Raider keeper Lucy Riddle was solid, picking up eight saves and pitching a shutout.
The Lady Raiders return home on Thursday, Sept. 17 to host Franklin County at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.