CHS releases Raider, Lady Raider basketball schedules

After delays and many last minute additions and changes, the Coffee County Central High School Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams have released their schedules for the upcoming 2020-2021 season. There could still be schedule changes as both teams look to make more last minute additions.
Anticipation is high as both teams are coming off of District 8-AAA titles.
By design, the Raiders and Lady Raiders have front-loaded the schedule with tough non-district competition to prepare for deep postseason runs – including a home games with White County and Blackman to go with a road trip to Riverdale.
The Red Raiders open the season by hosting Knowledge Academy in a boys only contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders open up their campaign by hosting Siegel on Friday, Nov. 20. The Lady Raiders will turn around to host Goodpasture in a girls-only game on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The first boys and girls double-header will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, when both teams host White County. Thunder Radio, your locally owned community radio station, continues to be your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider sports. Thunder Radio will be on hand for most all home and away regular season games and postseason tournament games. Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball is brought to you by Al White Ford Lincoln.
If there are schedule changes, Thunder Radio will keep you up to date.