CHS Raider football team set to intra-squad Friday at Carden-Jarrell Field

Coffee County Central High School’s Red Raider football team will have an intra-squad workout at Carden-Jarrell Field Friday, Aug. 14.
According to head coach Doug Greene, the scrimmage will begin at 5:30 p.m. The varsity, junior varsity and freshman Red Raiders will all be on hand for various sessions as CHS prepares for the season opener Friday, Aug. 21, when the Raiders host Franklin County. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
When the season does start, Thunder Radio is your home for Red Raider football. Every game will be aired on Thunder Radio – beginning each night with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show, starting at 6 p.m
.