CHS Lady Raiders ranked third in final State AP poll

The final Tennessee Associated Press Poll of the 2020-2021 basketball season has been released – with the Central High School Lady Raiders planted firmly in third place in the state.
At 24-1, Coffee County is tied for the most wins in the top 10 grouping of the state’s AAA teams. The Lady Raiders received 104 first place votes, behind Bearden (128) and Bradley Central (130).
Here is the complete AP Top 10:
- Bradley Central, 21-1
- Bearden, 23-1
- Coffee County, 24-1
- Blackman, 15-3
- Brentwood, 19-4
- Stone Memorial, 20-4
- Lebanon, 21-4
- Maryville 21-4
- Riverdale 16-3
- Sevier County, 24-4
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play in the semi-finals of the District 8-AAA Tournament at 6 p.m. Friday in Manchester. This is weather permitting. If games are postponed, Thunder Radio will keep you up to date.
The Lady Raiders will host the semi-finals of the district tournament and, if they win, will host the championship game. If they lose the semi-finals, they will host a third place game. Regardless, they will advance to the Region 4-AAA tournament. But winning the district tournament is a top priority for the Lady Raiders in hopes of playing at home in the Region tournament.