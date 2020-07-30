CHS golfers tee-off season today

Weather permitting, the Coffee County Central High School golf team will tee-off the 2020 season Thursday in the Tullahoma Invitational.
This will be the first sport played for CHS since March, when COVID-19 concerns shut down spring sports across the state.
After today’s match, the Raider golfers will be on the course Tuesday, Aug. 4, when they travel to Cookeville.
CHS coach Brad Costello and golfer Logan Hale will join the Coffee Coaches Show at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 from Al White Ford Lincoln in Manchester.