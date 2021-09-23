CHS golfers advance to region tournament

The Coffee County Central High School golf will be sending players on to the region tournament after good showings at the district tournament Thursday, Sept. 23.
As a team, the Lady Raider girls placed third and will all move on to the regionThe Lady Raiders carded a 199 as a team, led by Cadie Prater with a 96 and Maggie Crouch with a 103.
Meanwhile, while the Raider boys team didn’t qualify to advance, two Raider individual golfers did qualify. Senior Logan Hale show an 88 and will move on to next week’s region tournament, followed by sophomore Beau Murray, who fired an even 100 on the day.
The region tournament is scheduled to be Monday, Sept. 27 at Lakewood Country Club in Tullahoma.