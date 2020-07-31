CHS golf teams open 2020 season at Tullahoma

The weather held out Thursday for the Coffee County Central High School Red Raider and Lady Raider golf teams to open the season at Lakewood Country Club.
The Red Raiders got off to a slow start in the seasons first match and placed seventh. Meanwhile, the girls took second out of three teams.
For the Lady Raiders, Cadie Prater led the way with a 107, followed by Maggy Crouch with a 117, Kira Jarrell 122 and Araya Hughes 126.
For the Red Raiders, Logan Hale led the way with an 88. Blake Perry and Zack Tidwell each followed with a 108 and David O’Conner shot 119.
The Coffee County golf teams will be back on the course Tuesday, Aug. 4, when they travel to take on Cookeville at the Cookeville Country Club.