CHS golf teams get Tuesday sweep of Franklin County

Coffee County Central High School golf teams picked up a sweep of Franklin County in a 9-hole match Tuesday at Tims Ford
The Red Raider golfers won 136-147. Logan Hale led the way with a 3-over par 39. Finishing out the scoring for the Red Raiders were Zack Tidwell with a 48 and David O’Connor with a 49.
Also playing for the Raiders but scoring just of the final cut were Blake Perry with a 52 and Beau Murray with a 55.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders won via forfeit because Franklin County did not field enough golfers. Cadie Prater and Araya Hughes each carded a 53 for CHS on the day.
Both teams return to the course Thursday when they host Shelbyville at WillowBrook Golf Course. Tee-time is set for 1 p.m.