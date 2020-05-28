CHS Golf Team to Host “Open Range” Workouts

With tryouts for the Coffee County CHS golf team not scheduled until July, new golf coach Brad Costello wants to invite all prospective high school golfers to an “Open Range” workout. Beginning on Thursday, June 4th, any and all prospective high school golfers are invited to the Willowbrook driving range.
Golfers can show up any time between 3 and 5 PM to practice on their own. Coach Costello will be on hand to watch swings and get to know the players. The “Open Range” will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 PM.
Coach Costello will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show on Saturday, June 6th. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.