CHS golf set to tee-off season on Thursday

The first fall sport of the 2020 school year is set to tee-off Thursday, July 30 when the Central High School golf team travels to Lakewood Country Club for the Tullahoma Invitational.
This will be the first school sport played for CHS since mid-march, when COVID-19 concerns shut down local spring sports. However, there is a 90% chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday.
After Thursday’s match, the Raider golfers will hit the course again on Tuesday, Aug. 4, when they travel to Cookeville.
CHS golf head coach Brad Costello and golfer Logan Hale will join the Coffee Coaches Show at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 from Al White Ford Lincoln in Manchester.