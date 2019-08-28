CHS Golf Hosts Golden Classic on Wednesday

The Coffee County CHS golf team welcomed 12 teams to Willowbrook for the annual Golden Classic on Wednesday. Fielding one of the strongest fields in the state of Tennessee, the Raider linksters hosted teams from all corners of the Volunteer State.
In boys’ action, Signal Mountain won the tournament with a score of 283. Cookeville grabbed 2nd place with a team score of 309 and Oakland finished in 3rd place with a score of 317. Coffee County posted a team score of 358.
In girls’ play, Cleveland walked away with the title with a score of 163 edging 2nd place Tullahoma by 3 strokes. Milan finished in 3rd place with a round of 173. Coffee County ended the round with a score of 298.
The Raider linksters return to the links on Tuesday when they travel to McMinnville to compete in the Keith Maxwell Invitational at McMinnville Country Club. That tournament will tee off at 9 AM.