CHS Golf Closes Out Regular Season with 5 Team Match at Bear Trace

The Coffee County CHS golf team traveled to Bear Trace on Thursday for their final match of the regular season. Facing off against district foes Lawrence County, Franklin County, Marshall County and Lincoln County, the Raiders and Lady Raiders got an early look at the Bear Trace course that will host the district and region tournament.
The Red Raiders shot a team score of 373 to finish in 4th place in the 18 hole match. The Red Raiders were led by Chase Hancock who shot an 84. Logan Hale scored an 86, Chris Robinson fired a 94, Caleb Jarrell finished with a 109 and Avery Hill carded a 118. The Lady Raiders ended the match with a score of 247. They were led by Cadie Prater who shot a 123. Maggie Crouch was 1 stroke back at 124.
The Raider linksters will be back in action on Monday when they compete at the district tournament at Bear Trace. That tournament will get underway at 9 AM. Coach Mike Ray will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.