CHS girls, boys basketball teams pleased with first team camps

Both Coffee County Central basketball teams participated in their first summer camps in two years last week.
COVID-19 prevented team camps during the summer of 2020. Both teams were glad to be back at work and were pleased with their results.
Lady Raiders
There is one big storyline to watch for the CHS Lady Raider team that made a deep postseason run last winter – how will they fill the void left by departing senior Bella Vinson.
A strong post game was the answer on Friday as the Lady Raiders went 3-0 – beating Tullahoma, Lincoln County and Fayetteville City.
Junior post and returning starter Chloe Gannon had her way against Tullahoma in a 45-20 win, piling up 22 points. Elli Chumley led the way with 17 against Lincoln County and incoming freshman Olivia Vinson teamed up with junior point guard Jalie Ruehling to each score 14 in a win over Fayetteville City.
The Lady Raiders have two more camps this week.
The junior varsity Lady Raiders went 2-0 in camp play, beating Moore County and Marshall County. Holli Hancock scored 10 for the Lady Raider JV against Moore County and Remi Benjamin added 10 in the paint against Marshall County.
Red Raider boys
The Raider boys have multiple storylines to watch over the summer and going into the 2021-2022 season. CHS lost 7 seniors and its head coach. But returning to the bench is Andrew Taylor – who led the program once before and served as an assistant with Micah Williams, who left for Webb School following the past season.
The Raiders went to UAH on Friday and went 2-2 on the day.
“Very pleased with improvement from game one to game four,” said Taylor. “This is going to be a fun group to watch. They are undersized but they will flat get after you.”
The Raiders will go to Cleveland on Monday and Tuesday this week before going to Shelbyville on Thursday and Friday for more team camps.
