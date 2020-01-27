CHS Freshmen Lady Raider Basketball Falls on Monday Night

The Coffee County CHS freshmen Lady Raiders welcomed Cannon County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Monday. The Red Raiders game with Cannon County was cancelled at the request of the Lion’s coach. The Lady Raiders fought hard before falling 40 to 35.
Coffee County came close to getting the upset. The Lady Raiders went on an 11 to 0 run in the 2nd quarter to grab a halftime lead. Leading by 1 point entering the 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders turned the ball over in crucial situations as Cannon County rallied for the win. Coffee County was strong at the free throw line hitting 13 of 17 for the game. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Maggie Crouch who had 15 points. Nia Sheffield had 9 points and Kennedy Norman-Young finished with 5.