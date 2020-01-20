CHS Freshmen Basketball Squads Drop Monday Games at Lincoln County

The Coffee County CHS freshmen basketball teams traveled to Fayetteville on Monday afternoon. Both Raiders teams came up short in the MLK Day doubleheader. The Lady Raiders fell 45 to 34 while the Red Raiders lost 53 to 44.
A 16 point 4th quarter outburst by the Lady Raiders was not enough as they fell to the Lady Falcons. Nia Sheffield led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 10 points. Maggie Crouch added 9 points and Katelyn Davis finished with 5.
Despite hitting six 3 point baskets, the Red Raiders came up short to the Falcons. Brady Nugent led the Raiders in scoring with 11 points. Hayden Collins added 10 points and Ryan Gravely chipped in 9 points.
The freshmen teams are off until Monday when they travel to Woodbury to play the Cannon County freshman squads. The girls’ game tips off the doubleheader of action at 6 PM.