CHS Freshmen Basketball Drops Doubleheader to Lincoln County

The Coffee County CHS freshmen basketball teams welcomed Lincoln County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Thursday night. The Lady Raiders had an ice cold 2nd half as they fell 33 to 20. The Red Raiders saw a 2nd half rally come up short as they fell 49 to 40.
Tied at 10 at the half in the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders saw Lincoln County open the 2nd half on a 10 to 2 run to seize control of the game. Coffee County was led in scoring by Kennedy Norman-Young who had 8 points. Nia Sheffield finished with 6 points and Maggie Crouch added 4 points.
In the boys’ game, Coffee County trailed by 15 points midway through the 3rd period before mounting a comeback. The Raiders cut the deficit to 3 points with 5:30 left in the game before falling 49 to 40. Hayden Collins led the Raiders in scoring with 25 points. Ryan Graveley added 6 points for the freshmen Raiders.
The freshmen will welcome White County to “The Patch” on Thursday, January 9th. Tip off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM.