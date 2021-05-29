CHS freshman football orientation is Tuesday

All incoming freshman students at Coffee County Red Raider Academy who want to play for the Red Raider football team should attend upcoming orientation.
The orientation is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. It will be a brief informational meeting at the Coffee County football facility (located at Coffee County High School next to the practice field – 100 Red Raider Dr.).
Everyone should bring completed physical paperwork if available.
The Coffee County Central Red Raider football team will kickoff the 2021 season on Aug. 20 at Franklin County. You can hear the Red Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.