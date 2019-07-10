CHS Football to Host 7 on 7 Scrimmage on Thursday

The Coffee County CHS football team will host Lincoln County on Thursday in their only home scrimmage in July. The Red Raiders will play host to the Falcons in a 7 on 7 scrimmage at Carden-Jarrell Field. Kick-off is set for 5:30 PM.
On Wednesday, the Red Raiders traveled to Lynchburg for some 7 on 7 action. Raider head coach Doug Greene saw some positives for the team. After a slow start, Coffee County showed some improvement toward the end of the workout.
After Thursday’s home scrimmage, the Red Raiders will travel to Walker Valley on Tuesday and Shelbyville on Thursday for their final two 7 on 7 scrimmages.