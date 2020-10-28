CHS FOOTBALL: Ticket info for Raiders’ final game

If you plan to attend the final Central High School football game of the 2020 season, you will need to purchase tickets in advance.
Paper tickets will be on sell Wednesday and Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the CHS main office – anyone can purchase tickets on either day. Cost is $7 per ticket.
If you would prefer to purchase tickets digitally, you can do so at www.gofan.co
No tickets will be sold at the gate.
Coffee County will host Riverdale at 7 p.m. Friday. It is senior night.
The game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio. Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show (delivered by Riddle Trucking) begins at 6 p.m.