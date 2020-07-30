CHS football team holds first practice in helmets, shoulder pads

With clearance from Governor Bill Lee’s office Tuesday, the Coffee County Central High School football team wasted no time getting started.
The Red Raiders were on the practice field in helmets and shoulder pads Wednesday afternoon. They had already practiced in helmets for two days as part of the heat acclimation period. The Raiders will be in helmets and shoulder pads again Thursday and Friday before they can begin practicing in full pads.
The CHS Raiders open their season at home on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. when they take on Franklin County. Thunder Radio will be on hand for our 63rd consecutive year of play-by-play action of the Raiders.