CHS football pushes back spring practice

Coffee County Central High School’s football team was scheduled to officially open spring football practice this week, culminating in an intra-squad game on May 17.
However, Red Raider head coach Doug Greene told Thunder Radio that dates have been pushed to next week after the unexpected resignation of defensive coordinator Roger Haynes, who had to leave the program due to family health reasons.
The untimely departure of Haynes leaves Greene interviewing defensive coordinator prospects this week with hopes to make a hire by next week. Spring practice will begin next week and the date for the spring game is still undecided, but could be held May 19 or 20. Thunder Radio will update information as it is available.
You can hear Red Raider football on Thunder Radio this upcoming fall.