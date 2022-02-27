CHS football postpones banquet because of basketball

Coffee County football head coach Doug Greene has announced he is postponing the team’s banquet due to the high school basketball team’s playing in the region tournament this week.
The team was originally scheduled to have its banquet celebrating the 2021 season on Tuesday, March 1. But the Red Raider basketball team will be playing in the Region 3-4A semi-finals against Franklin County that night in Manchester, leading Greene to push it back to an undecided date.
“This is a great problem for us to have,” said Greene. “We want our guys out there supporting the basketball team and hopefully cheering them on to a big win.”
The 2021 Red Raider football team went 5-5 in the regular season before losing to Riverdale in the opening round of the playoffs. It was the most wins in a season since 2007 and another stepping stone after a 4-6 season in 2020.
The upcoming 2022 season will be the 100th year of Coffee County football.
You can hear Coffee County football in the fall on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.