CHS Dance Team Names Squad Following Virtual Tryouts

Coffee County CHS Dance team coach Ashley Kraft announced the roster for the 2020-2021 Raiderette dance team on Saturday. Due to social distancing requirements and the closing of schools, Coach Kraft was forced to pick her squad from videos submitted.
Coach Kraft said: “Congratulations to the 2020 – 2021 CCHS Dance Team! We had a great turnout for our virtual tryouts and had to make some tough decisions. I can’t wait to get this season started!”
The 2020-2021 Dance Team roster is(in alphabetical order):
Sydney Bell
Jaelyn Ferrell
Hannah Grimes
Alexia Hasty
Rachel Johnson
Taylor Lorance
Carlee Lowe
Lillian McGee
Makenna Orrick
Cherish Owens
Hallie Pittman
Brittney Spencer
Liliana Stetler
Cierra Wallace