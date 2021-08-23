CHS Cross Country gets two top 5 finishes at Siegel event

Coffee County Cross Country season got underway Saturday at the Siegel Under the Stars 2-mile race.
The Red Raider boys finished 4th out of 15 teams and the Lady Raiders 5th out of 15 – with both teams combining to have 7 runners post their personal best time over the 3200 meter course.
Top 5 finishers for the Red Raiders included: Garrett Masters (11:02), Fletcher Barnard (11:22), Landon Kenney (11:44), Jacob Slabaugh (11:47) and Holden Shew (12:01).
Coming in the top five for the Lady Raiders were: Patricia Barrera (12:19), Kailee Rossman (14:47), Ava McIntosh (14:56), Maddie Sullivan (15:02) and Raygan Dubler (17:41).
Both teams are set to be back in action Saturday at the prestigious Voyles Classic in Hermitage, Tennessee.