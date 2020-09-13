CHS Cross Country boys take first place at Saturday meet

The Coffee Middle School and Central High School cross country teams each had standout performances in Warren County Saturday, including the CHS Red Raider boys who took first place overall.
For the Raiders, Jacob Rutledge took second, Landon Kenney fifth, Jacob Slabaugh eighth, Holden Shew ninth, Bodey Todd 10th and Ethan Welch 16th.
For the CMS runners, Sophie McInturff took first place overall in the meet, while Ava McIntosh took fourth, Jaydee Nogodula sixth and Chloe Hensiek 14th. In the boys division, Emanuel Rodriguez ran well enough for sixth place.
For the High School runners on the girls side, Patricia Barrera took second overall, Kailee Rossman third and Nayeli Cano 17th.