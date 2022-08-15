CHS boys, girls golfers take 2nd in Monday outing at WillowBrook

Coffee County Central boys and girls golfers took second place in a three-team match Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course.
The Raider boys were a mere 7-strokes shy of taking first – carding a team 361 behind Tullahoma’s 354. Franklin County turned in a 397.
Freshman Noah Costello led the Raider boys with an 87, followed by Jack Stowe at 90 and a pair of 92s from Jacob Holder and Brady Daugherty.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders were 9 strokes off the Tullahoma pace and carded a 180. Maggie Crouch was excellent, carding a 12-over par 84 and Cadie Prater finished with a 96.
All three of the same teams will get together again Tuesday at Tim’s Ford.