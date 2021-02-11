CHS basketball travels to Tullahoma Thursday; Raiders add Saturday home game

The regular season is winding down for the Central High School basketball teams and there is still much to be decided. Appropriately enough, several things will be decided Thursday in Tullahoma.
The CHS Lady Raider basketball team enters Thursday night’s (Feb. 11) game at 10-0 in District 8-AAA play and can clinch the regular season title with a win over the Lady Wildcats (9-2 District 8-AAA).
Also, a win in Thursday for the Lady Raiders means they will not travel to Lawrence County on Friday for the regular season finale because that game would not effect the District 8-AAA standings.
The Lady Raiders remain ranked no. 3 in the Tennessee Statewide AP Poll.
Meanwhile, the Raider basketball team enters Thursday night with a 6-5 District 8-AAA record. A win would put the Raiders with a second place finish and a first round bye in the district tournament. Meanwhile, a loss would knock the Raiders down to fourth.
The Lady Raiders tip with Tullahoma at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 with the Raiders to follow. Both games can be heard LIVE on Thunder Radio beginning at 5:45 pm. Listen at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.
game added
The CHS Red Raiders added a game for 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The Raiders will host Goodlettsville. It will be a boys only contest.
Tickets will be sold at the door and there will be no concession available.