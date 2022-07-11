CHS basketball to host second kids camp this summer

Due to high demand, Coffee County basketball coaches Joe Pat Cope and Andrew Taylor will be hosting one more kids basketball camp this summer.

Any children entering grades K-8 are welcome to attend camp July 20-21 from 1-3 p.m. each day at the Coffee County Central Gymnasium (100 Red Raider Dr.).

Cost is $40 per camper with a $10 siblings discount and a $10 discount for campers who attended the June camp.

In order to guarantee a shirt that fits, pre-registration is a must. Pre-registration is available from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at the CHS gym.