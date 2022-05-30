CHS basketball programs announce 3-day summer kids camp

Kids entering kindergarten through 8th grade who love basketball will have a chance to learn from the best this summer.
Coach Cope and Coach Taylor’s Basketball Camp 2022 will be June 8-10 from 8-10:30 a.m. each day at the Central High School gymnasium.
The camp is for boys and girls entering grades K-8 next school year.
Campers will be placed in groups by age and skill level and work on basketball fundamentals with Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope and Red Raider boys basketball coach Andrew Taylor, as well as assistant coaches, current and former players.
The Lady Raider basketball program has won 5 consecutive district championships. Meanwhile, the Raider boys are fresh off a trip to the TSSAA State Tournament.
Campers will be working on dribbling, shooting, passing, offense and defense each day. Each camper will receive a t-shirt. Cost is $60 per player.
Pre-registration for a guaranteed t-shirt has already passed. Campers can still register late by contacting Cope at copej@k12coffee.net