CHS basketball coaches to host 2 day skills academy

Coffee County High School boys basketball coach Andrew Taylor and Lady Raider basketball coach Joe Pat Cope will be hosting a 2-day basketball skills camp Feb. 20-21.
The camp is open for grades K-8 and is for boys and girls.
Campers will learn important basketball skills – ball handling, shooting techniques, dribbling, defense, footwork and agility. Cost is $50 for both days or $30 for one day and includes a camp shirt and other awards.
Register from 1-2 pm Feb. 20 at Coffee County Central gymnasium. Camp hours are 2-4 pm Feb. 20 and 9am-11 am Feb. 21.