CHS basketball coaches to host 2 day skills academy

Coffee County High School boys basketball coach Andrew Taylor and Lady Raider basketball coach Joe Pat Cope will be hosting a 2-day basketball skills camp Feb. 20-21.
The camp is open for grades K-8 and is for boys and girls.
Campers will learn important basketball skills – ball handling, shooting techniques, dribbling, defense, footwork and agility. Cost is $50 for both days or $30 for one day and includes a camp shirt and other awards.
Pre registration is not required, but you should register between 9-10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 12) at the CHS gymnasium to guarantee a properly sized t-shirt.
If you do not pre-register on Saturday, you can do so from 1-2 pm Sunday, Feb. 20 at Coffee County Central gymnasium (shirt size not guaranteed). Camp hours are 2-4 pm Feb. 20 and 9am-11 am Feb. 21.
Story notes
*Pre Registration: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at CHS Gymnasium. 100 Red Raider Dr.
*Second registration: 1-2 pm Sunday, Feb. 20 (t-shirt size NOT guaranteed)
*Camp Day 1: Sunday, Feb. 20 from 2-4 p.m. at CHS gym
*Camp Day 2: Monday, Feb. 21 from 9-11 a.m. at CHS gym.
*Cost is $30 for 1 day, $50 for both.